District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Tyler Mutschler, 30, of New Castle, theft from a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property.
•Trudy D. Robinson, 52, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief.
•Ricky Eugene Perrine Jr., 26, of New Castle, firearm ownership-duty of other persons.
•Adrienne Meghan Searcy, 39, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property.
•Lierre Holland, 25, of New Castle, simple assault.
•Logan Engle, 21, of New Castle, criminal trespass.
•Clae E. Mayor, 19, of New Castle, criminal trespass.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Michelle Lee Lewis, 32, of New Castle, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Andrew Rayshaun Barnett, 31, of Boardman, Ohio, marijuana-small amount personal use.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Justin Eric Gates, 34, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with strangulation, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct.
State police charged the following:
•Joy Yvonne Short, 25, of New Castle, DUI.
•Autumn N. Myers, 45, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount personal use.
•William Charles Shoaff Jr., 38, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount personal use, firearms not to be carried without a license.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Daron Edward Rawl, 55, of New Castle, charged by Pulaski Township police with cyber harassment of a child, terroristic threats.
•Andrew James Brockhouse, 36, of Oil City, charged by New Wilmington police with retail theft.
State police charged the following:
•Kalley Marquice Handy, 22, of Youngstown, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Troy Dwayne Scurry Jr., 23, of Hermitage, marijuana-small amount personal use.
