District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Kaelie Johnson, 30, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Donald Richard Wymer III, 34, of Ellport, charged by Ellwood City police with disorderly conduct and defiant trespass.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Kara Lynn Young, 20, of New Castle, charged by state police with marijuana-small amount for personal use and disorderly conduct.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Joseph A. Thomas III, 40, of New Castle, rubbish/garbage.
•Heather A. Bartholomew, of New Castle, rubbish/garbage.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Decarlos Dejuan Marshall, 20, of Detroit, MI, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufac- ture or deliver and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
