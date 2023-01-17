Police
STATE
•Identify theft. On Jan. 15, a suspect ordered ordered cell phones and other equipment valued at $5,000, using the Verizon account of a 66-year-old Pulaski woman.
•Attempted burglary. On Jan. 15, someone attempted to enter a garage at 4334 Ellwood Road in Slippery Rock Township, damaging a screen in the side window. There were footprints in the snow approaching the property, as well as leading to each exterior window of the garage. Video surveillance recovered from the scene showed an unknown person dressed wearing a black coat and hat.
•Theft by deception. On Jan. 14, representatives from Harmony Hardscape & Landscape, in Slippery Rock Township, reported an alleged theft by deception incident. Representatives said on July 22, 2022, $4,698.53 worth of product was delivered to a buyer, with an agreement made to be paid later. The business has not received any payment and has not had any contact with the buyer. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call (724) 598-2211 and reference incident number PA2023-60441.
•Accident. Mohammad A. Khan, 26, of New Galilee, lost control of his Chrysler 200, went off the roadway and struck several trees at 5:57 a.m. Jan. 3 along I-376 westbound in Union Township. No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.