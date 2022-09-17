District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Robert William Lombardo Jr., 39, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
JERRY G CARTWRIGHT
•Trevor K. Chandler, 46, of Ellwood City, charged by municipal code enforcement with rubbish and garbage and motor vehicles.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Troy Dennis Hockenberry, 40, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with criminal attempt-burglary and criminal mischief-damage property.
Bessemer police charged the following:
•Loretta Kunkle, of Bessemer, accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•Robert Nastasie, of Edinburg, roofs and drainage and weeds.
