District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•David W. Scheidemantle, 68, of New Castle, charged by state police with harassment and disorderly conduct.
•Ellwood Medical Center Real Estate, of Elwood City, charged by municipal code enforcement with weeds and accessory structures violation.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Daniel Salvatore, of New Castle, charged by municipal code enforcement with protective treatment-exterior, weeds-trees and ornamental shrubs violation, exterior structure (roofs-unsafe conditions) and weeds and certain vegetation a nuisance.
Union Township police charged:
•Amber Irene Moorehouse, 33, of New Castle, retail theft and defiant trespass.
•Hannah S. Davis, 24, of New Castle, retail theft.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Glenn Marshall Boyle, 28, of Ellwood City, charged by Shenango Township police with harassment.
State police charged:
•Edward Robert Lyles III, 35, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled subsstance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and exceeding the speed limit.
•Dalton Maxwell Fredrizzi, 27, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
•Cody Michael Such, 34, of New Castle, driving under the influence, restrictions on alcoholic beverages violation, no rear lights and careless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.