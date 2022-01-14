Births
To Jenifer Cinque of New Castle and Brian Christie of New Castle, a daughter on Jan. 3, 2022, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Maggie and Anthony Borrelli of New Castle, a son on Jan. 11, 2022, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Barbara Jean George, 58, of Aliquippa, driving under the influence and disregarding traffic lane.
•Cathy Lee Heaney, 39, of Beaver Falls, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of obstructed window, operating vehicle without valid inspection, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and careless driving.
•Holly Jane Difrischia, 36, of New Castle, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
•Jodi L. Pensy, 59, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of careless driving.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Ronald Gilson, 60, of Edinburg, charged by Neshannock Township police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count of careless driving.
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Nakia J. Fish, 26, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving, driving at an unsafe speed, disregarding traffic lane and failure to keep right.
•Bruce Edward Metzger, 65, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
Dog law enforcement charged the following:
•Kathy Shetter, of Volant, six counts of failure to comply with sections 503—A or 503— 4 and two counts of dogs not validly registered under act.
•Cheri L. Wise, 43, of New Wilmington, three counts of failure to comply with sections 503—A or 503—4 and one count of dogs not validly registered under act.
Common pleas
sentences
DOMINICK MOTO
Lawrence Pickney — Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 3 years. He is to pay court costs and fees of $3,783.25.
J. CRAIG COX
Daron Barnes — Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 6 months to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days with 15 days served. He also received probation for 1 year. He is to pay court costs and fees of $4,202.25.
Daron Barnes — Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 6 months to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,052.25.
Donald Snowden — Following a guilty plea to false/fraudulent medical assistance claim, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 24 months, the first 3 months under house arrest. Following a guilty plea to theft by deception, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 24 months, the first 3 months under house arrest. He is to pay court costs and fees of $3,649.25 and restitution of $3,000.05.
James Braden — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 2 years, the first 90 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $4,260.25, fines of $1,500.00 and restitution of $145.25.
Curtis Marlow Jr. — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 4 days to a maximum of 6 months with 4 days served. Following a guilty plea to driving while blood alcohol content is .02 or greater with license suspended, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,454.75, fines of $1,50 and restitution of $58.25.
Skylar Rubcic — Following a guilty plea to flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 2 years and is to perform 100 hours of community service. The defendant is to pay court costs and fees of $2,760.42.
JOHN W. HODGE
Chuck Chism Jr. — Following a guilty plea to possession of weapon, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 3 months to a maximum of 12 months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,455.25.
Alexander Kaufman — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months, the first 7 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. Following a guilty plea to driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,450.25, and fines of $1,200.
Jared Kelley — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months, the first 7 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,615.25 and fines of $1,000.
Jorge Cordova — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months, the first 7 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. Following a guilty plea to careless driving, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,433.75, fines of $1,025.00 and restitution of $326.00.
Continued or moved: Daniel Powell, Shannon Lesher, Jeremiah Ryhal, James Pesano, Patrick Pringle.
