•Accident. Police did not identify a 17-year-old driver who was westbound on Route 488 in Perry Township around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday when she went through an intersection and struck a car driven by Stanley J. Balin, 77, of Ellwood City. No injuries were reported. The teen’s car was towed, according to the police report, and she was cited for a stop sign violation.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Jonalyn Pezzuti, 46, of New Castle, harassment, open lewdness and disorderly conduct.
•Tyra Tasha Griffin, 32, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Robert William Lombardo Jr., 37, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, failure to keep right and turning movements and required signals violation.
•Jacob D. Edwards, 36, of New Castle, retail theft.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Aaron Isaac Yoder, 40, of Washington, charged by state police with three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of receiving stolen property, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, unauthorized use of motor/other vehicles, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to carry registration, driving without a license, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, careless driving, reckless driving, giving false information and restrictions on alcoholic beverages violation.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Cheyanne D. Perkins, 26, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Lexie Marie Byerly, 22, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Rebecca Ann Silas, 33, of New Castle, defiant trespass.
•Lawanda D. Harper, 40, of New Castle, retail theft.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Desmond Dion Brown, 30, of Pittsburgh, charged by state police with materially false written statement and statement under penalty.
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Arsenio Lindell Sallie, 32, of New Castle, possession of marijuana.
•Courtney Rose Dailey, 25, of Tarentum, driving under the influence, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marriage licenses
Rayanne Aiken and Andrew Gerard Piccuta
Stacy Lynn Banbury and Lynn Daniel McCown
Kaitlyn E. Barraclough and Andrew Roland Hill
Adam M. Blumenthal and Heather Marie Muchowski
Kylie Christine Boone and Daniel Edward Freed
Michael Murphy Brown and Kara Victoria Sainato
Ian Patrick-Alexander Burkey and Emily Ann Kummer
Dawn M. Checca and Derek L. Eicher
Lauren Marie Cowan and Grant Belden Hubbard
Richard Nelson Cox and Heather Ann Eagleton
Timothy James DeJohn and Marissa A. Roberts
Stephen Z. Duffy and Rebecca J. Narvey
Randy David Ellison and Kiley Ann Wynn
Margaret Sue Esposito and Kenneth Michael Graham
Courtney Lynn Exposito and Ashley Ann McClaren
John Edward Finlay and Elizabeth Lynn Hall
Jordan Nicole Gadwell and Ryan Anthony Stoner
Melissa Lyn Gerber and Jeffery Jay Sipe
Michael Carl Gloirioso Jr. and Margaret Rose Rich
Jacob Adam Gravatt and Shayanna Nicole Skaggs
Cody Harrison and Dakota Lynn Weinman
Chance Allen Harvey and Rebecca Renee Pinkley
Brittany Hawke and Coty James Heverly
Tammy Jo Hayhurst and James Francis Mullen Jr.
Cory Dee Helms and Cassandra Ann Stambul
Jenna Marie Hockenberry and Jordan Alexander Little
Jessica Amber Jones and Brandon Lee Rossi
Michael Aaron Jones and Patricia Ann Swan
Paige Hemke Kleinfelder and Sarah Jane Sirkoch
Jacob Mackenzie Prementine and Jessica Marie Steele
Samantha Reich and Robert Ward Jr.
Ashley Renee Rugh and Richard Harry Stewart Jr.
Lindsay Jo Sarver and Anthony James Tanner
Morgan Ruth Sholler and Justin David Storti
Divorces
Kaylee Schaffer, 26, of Ellwood City, from Jeffrey A. Schaffer, 26, of Wampum. They were married Oct. 14, 2019.
