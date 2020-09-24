Police

STATE

•Accident. Police did not identify a 17-year-old driver who was westbound on Route 488 in Perry Township around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday when she went through an intersection and struck a car driven by Stanley J. Balin, 77, of Ellwood City. No injuries were reported. The teen’s car was towed, according to the police report, and she was cited for a stop sign violation.

District judges

MELISSA A. AMODIE

New Castle police charged the following:

•Jonalyn Pezzuti, 46, of New Castle, harassment, open lewdness and disorderly conduct.

•Tyra Tasha Griffin, 32, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.

•Robert William Lombardo Jr., 37, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, failure to keep right and turning movements and required signals violation.

•Jacob D. Edwards, 36, of New Castle, retail theft.

JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON

•Aaron Isaac Yoder, 40, of Washington, charged by state police with three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of receiving stolen property, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, unauthorized use of motor/other vehicles, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to carry registration, driving without a license, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, careless driving, reckless driving, giving false information and restrictions on alcoholic beverages violation.

Union Township police charged the following:

•Cheyanne D. Perkins, 26, of New Castle, retail theft.

•Lexie Marie Byerly, 22, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.

•Rebecca Ann Silas, 33, of New Castle, defiant trespass.

•Lawanda D. Harper, 40, of New Castle, retail theft.

RICHARD A. RUSSO

•Desmond Dion Brown, 30, of Pittsburgh, charged by state police with materially false written statement and statement under penalty.

Neshannock Township police charged the following:

•Arsenio Lindell Sallie, 32, of New Castle, possession of marijuana.

•Courtney Rose Dailey, 25, of Tarentum, driving under the influence, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marriage licenses

Rayanne Aiken and Andrew Gerard Piccuta

Stacy Lynn Banbury and Lynn Daniel McCown

Kaitlyn E. Barraclough and Andrew Roland Hill

Adam M. Blumenthal and Heather Marie Muchowski

Kylie Christine Boone and Daniel Edward Freed

Michael Murphy Brown and Kara Victoria Sainato

Ian Patrick-Alexander Burkey and Emily Ann Kummer

Dawn M. Checca and Derek L. Eicher

Lauren Marie Cowan and Grant Belden Hubbard

Richard Nelson Cox and Heather Ann Eagleton

Timothy James DeJohn and Marissa A. Roberts

Stephen Z. Duffy and Rebecca J. Narvey

Randy David Ellison and Kiley Ann Wynn

Margaret Sue Esposito and Kenneth Michael Graham

Courtney Lynn Exposito and Ashley Ann McClaren

John Edward Finlay and Elizabeth Lynn Hall

Jordan Nicole Gadwell and Ryan Anthony Stoner

Melissa Lyn Gerber and Jeffery Jay Sipe

Michael Carl Gloirioso Jr. and Margaret Rose Rich

Jacob Adam Gravatt and Shayanna Nicole Skaggs

Cody Harrison and Dakota Lynn Weinman

Chance Allen Harvey and Rebecca Renee Pinkley

Brittany Hawke and Coty James Heverly

Tammy Jo Hayhurst and James Francis Mullen Jr.

Cory Dee Helms and Cassandra Ann Stambul

Jenna Marie Hockenberry and Jordan Alexander Little

Jessica Amber Jones and Brandon Lee Rossi

Michael Aaron Jones and Patricia Ann Swan

Paige Hemke Kleinfelder and Sarah Jane Sirkoch

Jacob Mackenzie Prementine and Jessica Marie Steele

Samantha Reich and Robert Ward Jr.

Ashley Renee Rugh and Richard Harry Stewart Jr.

Lindsay Jo Sarver and Anthony James Tanner

Morgan Ruth Sholler and Justin David Storti

Divorces

Kaylee Schaffer, 26, of Ellwood City, from Jeffrey A. Schaffer, 26, of Wampum. They were married Oct. 14, 2019.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.