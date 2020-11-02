Birth
To Jacqueline Everly and Logan Arnold, a son, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
Mr. Daniel Malizia, age 73, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Mr. Malizia was preceded in death by his parents, Frances and Rinaldo A. Malizia, and is survived by his brother, Anthony Malizia (Denise); his daughter, Jenny Malizia (Ken Arenz); his son, Kevin Malizia (Molly Daws…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.