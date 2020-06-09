Birth
To Tony and Heather Chisholm Blangero of new Castle, a daughter on June 6, 2020, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Tylan Craig Huddleston, 25, of New Castle, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana-small amount for personal use.
•Jennifer P. Reed, 35, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Bradley Eugene Williams, 32, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Kathleen Minerd, 29, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Lance Tyler Shaffer, 31, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Joselito Davila, 34, of New Castle, defiant trespass.
•Rebecca Silas, 33, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Damien Large, 18, of Butler, two counts of retail theft.
•Alex Caldararo, 34, of New Castle, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
•Jessica Febles, 25, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Peter A Maas, 58, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, failure to stop at red signal and careless driving.
•Tyler Joseph Frank, 36, of Ellwood City, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of careless driving.
The Lawrence County district attorney charged the following:
•Jessica Nicole Jefferson, 34, of New Castle, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Arthur Leon Page, 66, of New Castle, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Ira Ray Lee, 37, of New Castle, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center charged the following:
•Harry G. Kramer, 62, of Volant, harassment.
•Tisha Armstrong, 43, of Sharon, disorderly conduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Steven Joseph Anderson, 48, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Steven Glenn Ramsey, 34, of Ellwood City, charged by state police with endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Rebecca Ann Silas, 33, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with defiant trespass.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Brenda Lee Hogue, 61, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
