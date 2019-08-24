Corrections
•Local. In the Aug. 23 edition on Page A3, the location of the Wallace Road bridge was incorrectly identified. The bridge is located in Little Beaver Township.
•Football tab. The name of Mohawk junior Ethan McAnlis was spelled incorrectly. Births
To Justin and Mayatte Ramos Yerace of Ellwood City, a daughter on Aug. 20, 2019, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Accident. Roberto Maldonado, 49, of Milwaukee was driving a tractor-trailer on Route 288 in Wampum Borough around 9:30 a.m. Aug. 6 and failed to observe the maximum height requirements of a bridge. He tried to drive under it, damaging the bridge and the trailer. No injuries were reported. He was cited for obedience to traffic control device.
NEW CASTLE
•Attempted burglary. Someone tried to break into a house in the 500 block of Erie Street around 2:10 p.m. Aug. 17.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charge the following:
•Frank Gaines, 53, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Joseph Charles Pagley Jr., 55, of New Castle, harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Jacob Alex Ubry, 34, of New Castle, charged by state police with harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Kristie Ann Kusnierczyk, 29, of Edinburg, charged by state police with harassment.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
State police charged the following:
•Richard Lee Yough, 55, of New Castle, confinement of dogs violation.
•Serrena Lynette Schultz, 22, of Clark, disorderly conduct.
•Steven Joseph Anderson, 48, of Ellwood City, four counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving an unregistered vehicle, driving while blood alcohol content is 0.02 or greater with license suspended, exceeding the speed limit and careless driving.
