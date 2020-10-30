District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Richard R. Robinson, 36, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County sheriff with two counts of flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Roxanna Marcia Inzunza, 29, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Demetria M. McKnight, 21, of New Castle, terroristic threats and harassment.
•Michael Anthony Desantis, 28, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Braelin Deion Douglas, 25, of Youngstown, Ohio, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, tamper with/fabricating physical evidence, driving under influence, resisting arrest, obstructing administration of law/other government functions, criminal mischief, driving unregistered vehicle, two counts of operating/permitting operation with unsafe equipment.
•Lyndon Melville Nelson, 31, of Girard, Ohio, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
