Correction
•Obituaries. On the front page of Monday’s edition, the age of Betty L. Leslie was incorrectly displayed. Her age was 93.
Birth
To Jason Settle and Kimberly Kliem, a daughter on Jan. 22, 2020, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Accident. Darin L. Hoak, 56, of Ellwood City, was driving on River Road in Perry Township around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 17 when his SUV went off the road and hit a tree. Both he and his passenger, David K. Price, 55, of Ellwood City, suffered minor injuries. Both refused transport. The vehicle was towed. Police said Hoak is to be charged with driving under the influence. The Wurtemburg-Perry Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.
•Burglary. A resident of Portersville Road in Perry Township reported that someone broke into a home around 5 a.m. Jan. 21 and stole jewelry and money.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•James P. Vitale, 49, of New Castle, strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
•Ryan O. Jefferson, 31, of New Castle, strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
•Leveal Andre Pinkston, 21, of Farrell, robbery, aggravated assault and two counts of conspiracy.
•Robert McFall, 62, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Thomas Keith Vankirk, 51, of Enon Valley, charged by state police with confinement of dogs/premises violation.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Tressie Lynn Russo, 24, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.
Mahoning Township police charged the following:
•Christinea A. Dunman, 55, of New Castle, theft of secondary metal, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, defiant trespass and conspiracy.
•Amanda Leigh Aiken, 29, of New Castle, theft of secondary metal, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, defiant trespass, conspiracy and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Lance Tyler Shaffer, 31, of New Castle, theft of secondary metal, receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking, defiant trespass and conspiracy.
RICK RUSSO
•Harvey M. Haines Jr., 74, of Volant, charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with unlawful trap-set with illegal bait.
•Richard M. Safranic, 50, of New Middletown, Ohio, charged by Pulaski Township police with driving under the influence and disregarding traffic lane.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Michael John Wickline, 44, of New Castle, rubbish and junk material on property.
•Harry J. Hein Jr., 64, of Butler, storing or accumulating abandoned or junked vehicles.
•Esther Allen, of New Castle, Pennsylvania uniform construction code/ordinance violation.
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Shawn M. Book, 43, of New Castle, five counts of receiving stolen property and one count of theft by unlawful taking.
•Amy Jo Cragle, 39, of New Castle, 10 counts each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Holden Jon Reel, 26, of Marion, Ill., two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of exceeding the maximum speed limit, disregarding traffic lane, driving an unregistered vehicle and restrictions on alcoholic beverages violation.
•Brenda L. Kostolnik, 56, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of operating vehicle without valid inspection and operating/permitting operation with unsafe equipment.
