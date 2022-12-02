Police
STATE
•Accident. Michelle E. Heemer, 39, of Sharpsville was driving west on Interstate 376 in Pulaski Township around 8:40 a.m. Thursday when her car hydroplaned off the wet road and struck a tree. Heemer suffered a minor injury. Her car was towed. The Shenango Township Volunteer Fire Department from Mercer County assisted at the scene. Hemmer was cited for driving too fast for conditions and failure to wear a seat belt. No other injuries were reported.
•Hit and run. A white 2005 Chevrolet Express traveling on Wilmington Road in Wilmington Township around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday slid off the road and hit three PennDOT street signs near the intersection of Eden Dale Road. The driver, identified as David L. Shreve, 76, of Hubbard, Ohio, then entered the parking lot of Sheetz at Mitchell Road, where he parked the car and left the scene, police said. The vehicle was severely damaged and was towed. The Neshannock Township Police Department assisted at the scene. Shreve is to be cited for accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle, immediate notice of accident to police, driving on roads laned for traffic and driving at unsafe speed.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Kenneth Rudolph Knechtel, 59, of New Castle, criminal trespass/structure, criminal trespass/simple trespasser, receiving stolen property.
•Ameillia Lynn Carter, 18, of New Castle, simple assault, harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Roger Kermit Higginbotham, 52, of Lisbon, Ohio, charged by the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office with receiving advance payment for services and fails to perform, and theft by deception.
•Nestor Romualdo Lopez, 34, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, charged by Union Township police with retail theft.
