Correction
•Living Here. Wampum will host its 47th annual Christmas parade at 1 p.m. Dec. 7. The date was incorrect in Monday’s edition.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Prince R. Eggleston, 30, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Jayla Robin Price, 31, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of fleeing or attempting to elude officer, resisting arrest and failure failure to stop at stop sign.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Zebulah James Bartley, 41, of Wampum, public drunkenness and similar misconduct and disorderly conduct.
•Jennifer Brown, 39, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Rachel Worsham, of Hillsville, charged by the Mohawk Area School District with five counts of violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
•Kelly S. Skuta, 46, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County sheriff with defrauding secured creditors.
New Wilmington police charged the following:
•Komari Ayanni Clark, 18, of New Wilmington, disorderly conduct.
•Walter G. Novosel, 38, of New Wilmington, disorderly house.
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Michelle S. Cherrier, 36, of New Castle, making a false report-falsely incriminate another.
•Christopher Francis Colella, 41, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance and use/ possession of drug paraphernalia.
