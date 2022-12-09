Police
STATE
•Accident. A Dodge Caravan driven by Aaron B. Brewer, 43, of Beaver Falls, was eastbound on Route 488 in Perry Township around 7 a.m. Monday when it struck a deer. Brewer was not injured. His car was towed.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Michael Ross Williams, 35, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled
substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Michael E. Brooks, 28, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with three counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count each of criminal use of a communications facility and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Benjamin Robert Bechtol, 32, of New Castle, charged by the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center with three counts each of stalking and harassment and one count of bomb threats.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Daniel S. Stubbs, 47, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with public drunkenness and similar misconduct and disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Kevin A. Schibik, 33, of Bessemer, charged by state police with four counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, improper sunscreening, driving at an unsafe speed, careless driving and failure to use safety belt.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Malaki Wheeler-Milner, 25, of Cleveland, Ohio, driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, no rear lights and improper sunscreening.
•Joshua Matthew Bible, 33, of Hermitage, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of reckless driving, careless driving, disregarding traffic lane and failure to keep right.
