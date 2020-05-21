New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.