District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged:
•Michael David Mars, 39, of New Castle, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and harassment.
•Suze Zabryna Nas Bester, 25, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Genevieve R. Hasson, 50, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and no rear lights.
•Natalie Jean Shira, 45, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Michael Neil Ackerman, 53, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, careless driving, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Christopher Nelson Kirk, 35, of Custer City, simple assault and harassment.
•James Landovis Jones Jr., 32, of New Castle, two counts of theft by unlawful taking and one count each of receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, loitering and prowling at night and resisting arrest.
