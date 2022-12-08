Births
To Jonathan Glaister and Jessica Thompson of Farrell, a daughter, on Dec. 5, 2022, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Michael A Cox Jr., 32, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with two counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, operating/permitting operation with unsafe equipment, disregarding traffic lane and following too closely.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•John P. Bartos, 39, of Boardman, Ohio, charged by Shenango Township police with receives advance payment for services and fails to perform and theft by deception.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Dennis F. Harrup III, 53, of Petersburg, Virginia, unsafe conditions.
•Home Storage Plus LLC, of Shenango Township, unsafe conditions.
•Mark A. Melillo, 64, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish and garbage.
