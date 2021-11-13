Births
To Nila Sims of New Castle and Anthony J. Bulisco of New Castle, a son on Nov. 10, 2021, at UPMC Horizon.
Police
STATE
Accident. Police said Anne M. Davis, 64, of Mercer failed to yield the right of way after coming to a complete stop at the intersection of Route 208 and Old Mercer Road, Wilmington Township, at 11:46 a.m. Monday, and the 2005 Ford Five Hundred she was driving collided with a 2017 Honda CRV operated by Rocky Piccirilli, 87, of Sharpsville. It was unknown, police said, if Davis, Piccirilli or a 57-year-old female passenger in Davis’ vehicle were injured. However, they said that an 86-year-old female passenger in Piccirilli’s vehicle sustained minor injury. All four, though, refused medical treatment. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
District judge
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Rodney Jamal Moses Jr., 19, of Youngstown, Ohio, charged by state police with driving under the influence and driving an unregistered vehicle.
