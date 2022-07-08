District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Maliyah F. Robinson, 20, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with simple assault and harassment.
•Jonathan Joseph Scrim, 36, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with conspiracy-burglary and conspiracy-theft by unlawful taking.
•Jessica Pell, 37,of New Castle, charged by New Castle’s code enforcement de-partment with accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Susan Renee Lutz, 61, of New Castle, charged by Ellwood City police with retail theft and defiant trespass.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Maurice Corey Clinkscale, 28, of Youngstown, Ohio, charged by New Castle police with aggravated assault-attempts to cause injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, criminal attempt-robbery or a motor vehicle, conspiracy-robbery of a motor vehicle and possession of firearm prohibited.
