Births
To Grant and Sabrina Ahrens, of Slippery Rock, a daughter born July 29, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Robert Yakubik Jr., 48, of New Castle, four counts of intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Paul Michael Druschel, 48, of New Castle, four counts of intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Ryan Scott Kelly, 46, of Ellwood City, harassment.
•Tina Marie Young Renner, 34, of Wampum, harassment.
•Keith Eugene Urey, 30, of Emporium, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of failure to keep right and careless driving.
•Patsy Lynn Lease, 53, of Wampum, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of endangering the welfare of children, driving without a license, driving while blood alcohol count is .02 or greater with license suspended and careless driving.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Alexander James Kaufman, 31, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with driving under the influence, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, vehicle registration suspended, remove/render inoperable equipment and operating vehicle without required insurance.
