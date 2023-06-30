District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•James M. Grooms, 47, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with obstructing law enforcement and harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Matthew James Stokes, 43, of New Castle, charged by Union police, two DUI counts.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Lashell M. Owens, 31, of New Castle, charged by New Wilmington police with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
Shenango police charged the following:
•Aaron Patrick Carlson, 49, of New Castle, theft.
•Chad R. Weingartner, 47, of New Castle, two DUI counts, causing an accident to an attended vehicle.
