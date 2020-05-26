District judges
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Jeramie Jay Lucus, 33, of Mercer, charged by state police with five counts of driving under the influence and one count each of possession of firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, registration card not signed, driving without a license, operating vehicle without required insurance, disregarding traffic lane, careless driving and restrictions on alcoholic beverages violation.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Jeffrey Bishop charged the following people:
•Harry G. Kramer III, of Volant, three counts of junkyard ordinance violation.
•Ashley Kramer, of New Castle, three counts of junkyard ordinance violation.
•Eric W. Kramer, of Slippery Rock, three counts of junkyard ordinance violation.
•Melissa Kramer, of Pittsburgh, three counts of junkyard ordinance violation.
•Luke D. Kramer, of Slippery Rock, three counts of junkyard ordinance violation.
