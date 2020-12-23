Births
To David Yough and Heidi Roberts, a daughter on Dec. 12, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Anthony Jackson Jr. and Caitlin Rosta, a son on Dec. 18, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Jovoni Parker, 31, of Youngstown, Ohio, charged by New Castle police with indecent assault on person less than 16 years of age and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Patrick S. O’B rien, of Ellwood City, charged by municipal code enforcement with two counts of extermination/infestation and one count of motor vehicles violation.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Blake William Ziegler, 19, of Ellwood City, charged by state police with five counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disregarding traffic lane, driving at an unsafe speed, careless driving and reckless driving.
•Andre J. Viviano, 52, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with violation of burning ordinance/no permit.
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Dawn R. Baldesberger, 37, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Michael A. Platt, 39, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Alexis Nicole Donnell, 25, of New Castle, giving false identification to a law officer, vehicle registration suspended, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and operating vehicle without valid inspection.
•Austin Scott Lahr, 26, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of careless driving.
•Lynda Susan Bloise, 53, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence.
•Sean M. Snyder, 40, of New Castle, harassment.
•Daniel Barron, 64, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct.
•Tyler Edward Clingensmith, 25, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, reckless driving and careless driving.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission charged the following:
•David T. Parish, 63, of New Castle, unlawful presence of loaded firearm in vehicle.
•Brian E. Allison, 37, of Slippery Rock, failure to attach tag to big game.
•Jason D. Watkins, 38, of Hampstead, N.C., violation of the rules and regulations of the game commission.
•Leslie B. Johnson Jr., 77, of New Castle, control of property regulations violation.
•John M. Chornenky, 44, of New Castle, two counts of use firearm underage without proper accompaniment.
•Jacob E. Buyuk III, 32, of New Castle, damage real/personal property, shoot at kill/injure human being and unlawful shooting on or across highway.
•Gene W. Kennedy, 63, of New Castle, use of artificial/natural bait violation.
