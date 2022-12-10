District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Ryan J. McNutt, 22, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with harassment.
•David P. Ferrese, 61, of Ellwood City, charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with retrieval and disposition of killed or wounded game or wildlife.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Michael S. Marciante, 52, of Bessemer, charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with safety zones and unlawful taking or possession of game or wildlife.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Ramon D. Jackson, 46, of Sharon, charged by state police with possession of controlled subs contraband/inmate, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
