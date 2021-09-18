District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Ryan Daniel Murphy, 39, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Daniel Scott Stubbs, 46, of Ellwood City, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Alison Esposito, of New Castle, rubbish/garbage.
•Rene F. Ornelas, of Victorville, Cal., rubbish/garbage.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Jeremiah Ryhal, 26, of New Castle, burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and theft by unlawful taking.
•Victoria Grace Pappas Pappakostas, 29, of New Castle, burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and theft by unlawful taking.
Common pleas sentences
JOHN W. HODGE
Victor Brown — Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 185 days to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days with 185 days served. He was also given probation for 1 year. He is to pay court costs and fees of $3,114.25.
DOMINICK MOTTO
Richard Neely Jr. — Following a guilty plea to receiving stolen property, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 20 days to a maximum of 12 months with 20 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,603.75 and restitution of $2,200.
Frank Nunley — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months, the first 7 days to be served with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,332. 75, fines of $1,000.00 and restitution of $275.25.
J. CRAIG COX
Gerald Greenham — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months, the first 7 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,375.25 and fines of $1,000.
James Reid — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months, the first 7 days on house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,507.75, fines of $1,200 and restitution of $275.
Marquent Whetzel — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,342.75 and fines of $300.
Maria Pallerino — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,375.25 and fines of $1,000.
Jennifer Kerr — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,270.75 and fines of $300.
Christian Marburger — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months, the first 7 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,575.25, fines of $1,000.00 and restitution of $145.25.
Brian Staples — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months and is to be assessed by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,297.75 and fines of $300.
Macey George — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months, the first 7 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. She is to be assessed by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission and is to continue with treatment. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,418, fines of $1,000.00 and restitution of $172.
Macey George — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 2 years, the first 90 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. She is to continue with current treatment and is to be assessed by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission. Following a guilty plea to driving with license suspended, the defendant was given no further penalty. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,198.75 and fines of $2,000.
Macey George — Following a guilty plea to use/possession of drug paraphernalia, the defendant was given no further penalty. She is to pay court costs and fees of $653.75.
Erick Koah — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 11 days to a maximum of 6 months with 11 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,088. 75 and restitution of $179.81.
Continued: Roberto Gardner, Albert Pennachio, Devin Habib, Richard Stewart, Seth Blank, Tyler Huffman
