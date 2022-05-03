Police
STATE
•Accident. Police said the trailer of a rig driven by David L. Byers, 61, of New Castle, going west on Route 108 in North Beaver Township, crossed the eastbound lane on a curve around 4 p.m. April 18 and hit an eastbound Kia Soul driven by 41-year-old Jeremy Graner of New Castle. Graner’s car was hit on the left side. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital with suspected injuries. Byers was not injured.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Marlon Mercer, 35, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with possession of firearm prohibited, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment.
•Penn Mason Group LLC, of New Castle, charged by New Castle’s code enforcement department with accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Canton D. Blakey, 32, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Damian Durand Dukes, 43, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and driving an unregistered vehicle.
•Stephanie Jo Staph, 28, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Tameka Moore, 41, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Eric Kennedy, 58, of New Castle, disorderly house.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Logan Scott Sarver, 24, of Prospect, charged by Ellwood City police with burglary, aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes injury with deadly weapon, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Arvenia D. Edwards, 34, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with retail theft.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Jonathan Wade Anderson, 28, of Sharon, charged by state police with arrest prior to requisition.
The Laurel Area School District charged the following:
•Frederick Ceccarelli, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Sarah Ceccarelli, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
