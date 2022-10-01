Births
To Eric and Nikita Mastrianno of New Wilmington, a daughter on Sept. 28, 2022, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Ryan and Mickenzie Black of New Castle, a daughter on Sept. 29, 2022, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Terrance R. Mayberry, 54, of New Castle, two counts each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property and one count each of theft of secondary material, intent to possess a controlled substance, driving with license suspended and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Re’Aysa Wise, 21, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Lawrence J. Jones Jr., 29, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•William Balin, 32, of Elwood City, driving under the influence, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while blood alcohol content is .02 or greater with license suspended.
•Seth Wayne Thomas, of New Castle, terroristic threats and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Darrell Gunn, 46, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, vehicle registration expired, disorderly conduct and careless driving.
•Shawntelle Johnson, 47, of New Castle, unauthorized use of a motor/other vehicles.
•Sharon Marie Norris, 43, of Wampum, harassment and disorderly conduct.
•Justin Lee Norris, 45, of Wampum, harassment and disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Junior Allen Meyers, 36, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with two counts of criminal trespass and one count each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
