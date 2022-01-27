Birth
To Kody Pounds and Alaina Hemingway of New Castle, a daughter on Jan. 26, 2022 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Accident. A Chevrolet Cruze driven by Timothy R. Bundy, 22, of New Castle, was stopped on Harlansburg Road at Cameron Road in Hickory Township around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 17 when a Hyundai Sonata driven by Jason L. Whisel, 43, of New Castle reportedly overtook several vehicles. Whisel’s action caused Bundy to hit Whisel’s right passenger door, police said. The impact caused Whisel’s car to fishtail and crash into a ditch. No injuries were reported. Whisel was cited for limitations on overtaking on the left. His car was towed.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged:
•Anthony McGeachy, 46, of Youngstown, Ohio, receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking.
•James C. Johnson, 35, of Youngstown, Ohio, receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Edward H. Natzic, 27, of New Castle, charged by state police with three counts of indecent assault on person less than 13 years of age and two counts each of incest and sexual assault.
•Joshua Hutchinson, 40, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with abandoning any dog in the commonwealth, failure to apply for dog license and vaccination against rabies required.
•Diane E. Morrissette, of New Castle, charged by municipal code enforcement with feeding feral cat unlawful and property maintenance/windows, skylights and door frames.
Marriage licenses
Melissa Faye Bailey, 46, and Brad Thomas Guidry, 47
Brianne Elizabeth Blanchard, 26, and Mario David Alexander Crim, 24
Richard Boazzo, 23, and Shania Johns, 23
Dolly Jean Barbara Brown, 38, and Paul Maldonado, 44
Eli J. Byler, 20, and Clara Yoder, 22
Katherine D. Byler, 19, and Levi D. Hostetler, 20
Saloma D. Wengerd, 21, and Samuel A.S. Yoder, 21
Divorces
Kristen Kingman, 44, of New Castle, from Matthew Kingman, 49, of Wampum. They were married April 10, 1999.
