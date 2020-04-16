District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Justin Colich, 36, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with two counts each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•William Scott Jeffries, 29, of Ellwood City, retail theft.
•Amber Cherie Lagala, 32, of Ellwood City, retail theft.
•Albert Carlo Farinelli, 42, of Enon Valley, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and forgery.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Jonathan T. McCormick, 60, of New Boston, N.H., charged by New Castle police with public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
Bessemer police charged the following:
•Carol A. Reese, 71, of Bessemer, nuisance house.
•James Arthur Hill Jr., 54, of Bessemer, nuisance house.
•Jamin John Charles Zanoni, 33, of Bessemer, harassment.
•Natasha Ann Zanoni, 32, of Bessemer, harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Shawn M. Heverley, 47, of Reynoldsville, charged by Neshannock Township police with criminal attempt-robbery of a motor vehicle and simple assault.
