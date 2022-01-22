District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Richard A. Ward, 58, of New Castle, six counts of driving under the influence, two counts each of intent to possess a controlled substance and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, turning movements and required signals,opera-ting or permitting operation with unsafe equipment and no rear lights.
•Antoine Depri Moss, 29, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Mahoning Township police charged the following:
•Joel Almestica, 25, of Campbell, Ohio, scattering rubbish on land/stream.
•Nhykyta M. Jett, 29, of Farrell, disorderly conduct.
•Rondalyn Mae Mari Morton, 24, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Michael J. Conti, 40, of Wampum, charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with unlawful taking or possession of game or wildlife, unlawful acts concerning taking of furbearers, regulations and trespass on private property while hunting posted or fenced.
