Birth
To Justin and Brittany Shaker, of New Wilmington, a daughter on Dec. 3, 2022, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Criminal mischief. Someone flattened the front and rear right side tires of a Kia Sedona on Dec. 3 on West State Street in Mahoning Township and fled in an unknown direction. Anyone with information is asked to call (724) 598-2211.
•Accident. Emilie M. Homjak, 18, of New Castle, was driving a Kia Forte at 11:41 a.m. Dec. 2 on I-376 West in Union Township and struck multiple guide rails. She and a passenger suffered suspected minor injuries.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Keith Richard Palladino, 43, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with theft by deception-false impression.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Danette R. Campbell, 52, of New Castle, simple assault, resisting arrest, harassment and disorderly conduct.
•Marcus Samuel Fuller, 19, of New Castle, simple assault, disorderly conduct, harassment.
Pennsylvania State Police charged the following:
•Derek R. Monaci, 32, of Conway, DUI.
•Sisto Martello, 81, of Wampum, DUI.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Pennsylvania State Police charged the following:
•Jeffery Ray Pumphrey Jr., 39, of Sharon, possession of a controlled substance.
•Mark David Gentsy, 41, of New Castle, DUI.
