District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Christopher John Donafrio, 37, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with manufacture, deliver or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and criminal use of a communications facility.
•Brent Potter, 34, of New Castle, charged by the Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector General with fraud in obtaining food stamps or assistance.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Hoffmeier Holdings LLC, of Union Township, residential rental property permit.
•Castle Home Investment Group LLC, of Union Township, residential rental property permit.
