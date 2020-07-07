Police
STATE
•Accident. No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash at 9:55 p.m. Friday on Route 65 in Wayne Township. Police said Tyler J. Frank, 36, of Ellwood City was traveling northbound in the southbound lane in a 2007 Lincoln Continental MKX when he approached a southbound 2005 Ford Five Hundred operated by Melissa A. Spurk, 27, of New Castle. Spurk swerved in an attempt to avoid the oncoming vehicle, but the two cars collided, and each had to be towed from the scene. Neither Frank nor Spurk, nor a 1-year-old boy in Spurk’s car, were injured. Noga Ambulance also was on scene.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•David Richard Shevitz, 55, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•George Cedeno Jr., 29, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Edwin F. Shevitz, 64, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Larry J. Boots Jr., 31, of New Castle, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and defiant trespass posted.
•Lisa S. McCune, 36, of New Castle, defiant trespass posted.
•Christian McCune, 18, of New Castle, defiant trespass posted.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Robert Geoffrey Mueller Jr., 34, of Wampum, simple assault and harassment.
•Joel T. Morris, 62, of New Galilee, harassment.
•Jonathan F. Dishong, 44, of Ravenna, Ohio, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of operating vehicle without required insurance, passing left unsafe, disregarding traffic lane, driving at an unsafe speed, reckless driving and failure to use safety belt.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Kacey E. Heemer, 22, of Sharpsville, charged by Neshannock Township police with public drunkenness and similar misconduct and disorderly conduct.
•Morgan Paige Heinemann, 28, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with theft of leased property, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.