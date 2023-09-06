Birth
•To Joseph Passerrello Jr. and Jensen McCue of Union Township, a daughter on Sept. 3, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Faith Salter, 25, of New Castle, burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and criminal trespass-breaking into a structure.
•David Lee Smith, 22, of Edinburg, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Danyelle M. Boyd, 41, of New Castle, charged by state police with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a contraband substance.
•James Vincent Cody, 56, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with false identification to a law enforcement officer, possession of a contraband substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and summary criminal trespass.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Christopher Fred Davidson Eglaus, 25, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, charged by state police with DUI.
•Jack Rao Jr., 52, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with DUI.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Leslie James Tate Jr., 36, of Marion, Ohio, charged by New Wilmington police with three counts each of theft, receiving stolen property and theft of secondary metal.
•Dominick Allen Eckenroad, 19, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with simple assault, evading arrest or detention on foot, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, harassment and public drunkenness.
