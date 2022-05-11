District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged::
•Paul McHugh, 36, of Salem, Ohio, indecent assault-without consent of other, simple assault and harassment.
•Phillip Thomas Frazier Jr., 40, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Kelly Garcia, 36, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged:
•Bruce Roger Jerome Jr., 39, of Ellwood City, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Thomas J. Myers, 44, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
The Lawrence County district attorney charged:
•Kimberly Rae Carbone, 46, of New Castle, two counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count each of receiving stolen property and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Marcel Lavon Steward, 22, of New Castle, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of firearm prohibited, receiving stolen property and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
