Births
•To Dana Michael Henderson and Chelsea Rae Kreitzer of New Castle, a son on April 17, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
•To Christopher and Alexandria Ross of New Castle, a son on April 16, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Tori Lynn Haybarger, 26, of New Castle, charged by Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office with contraband.
