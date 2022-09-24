District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Jeffrey Spencer Cox, 61, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with 10 counts each of contact/communication with minor-sexual abuse and indecent assault on person less that 13 years of age and one count of corruption of minors-defendant age 18 or above.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Allen H. Kennedy, 26, of New Castle, charged by Bessemer police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count of no rear lights.
