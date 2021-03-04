Birth
To Spero and Anna Stefanis of New Castle, a daughter on March 1, 2021 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Daniel A. Laureano, 26, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with giving false identification to a law officer, careless driving, driving without a license and violating vehicle equipment standards.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Keeyonna R. Clark, 26, of Chicago, IL, two counts each of forgery, tamper records or identification-writing, acquiring or obtaining possession of contraband substance by misrepresentation and procure for self/other drugs by forgery.
•Renee Rubino, 34, of Beaver Falls, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
State police charged the following:
•Wendy Sue Leasure, 42, of Ellwood City, five counts each of aggravated cruelty to animals, cruelty to animals and neglect of animals.
•Leanne Elizabeth Dudash, of New Galilee, harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Michael Cominsky, 53, of Windber, charged by Mahoning Township police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disregarding traffic lane and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
State police charged the following:
•Shawn N. Pennachio, 32, of New Castle, terroristic threats, harassment and criminal mischief.
•Jackie Jerome Wilbon Jr., 22, of New Castle, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, careless driving, no headlights, improper muffler, failure to stop at stop sign and criminal mischief.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Frank Nunley, 58, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with bad checks.
•John E. Byler, 18, of New Wilmington, charged by New Wilmington police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving and minor prohibited/operating with alcohol.
•Tesha Semaj Berry, 36, of Volant, charged by state police with five counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, four counts of endangering the welfare of children, 30 counts of cruelty to animals, thirty-nine counts of failure to apply for dog license, 27 counts of vaccination against rabies required and 61 counts of neglect of animals.
