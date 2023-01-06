District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Farawn L. Owens, 38, of Pittsburgh, charged by the Office of the Inspector General with fraud obtaining food stamps/assistance.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Aleigha Lynn Myers, 30, of Ellwood City, DUI.
•Kayla Patricia Koszela, 33, of New Castle, defiant trespass and disorderly conduct.
•Donavin Stiffler, 19, of New Castle, loitering and prowling at nighttime, harassment and disorderly conduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Sadie Lynn Becker, 36, of New Castle, charged by state police with retail theft and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Channelle Krist Copeman, 35, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with retail theft.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
State police charged the following:
•Demetris Steph McKnight, 21, of New Castle, DUI, possession of a controlled substance.
•Brenna Shay Pacai, 27, of New Castle, DUI, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
