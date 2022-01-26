District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
The New Castle Area School District charged:
•Nicole DeSalvo, of New Castle, violation of compulsory attendance-child under 15 years of age.
•Jonelle Armstrong, 31, of New Castle, violation of compulsory attendance-child under 15 years of age.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Russell James Hogue, 41, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Michelle Hasson, of New Castle, charged by the Union Elementary School with violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Addison Gardner Jr., 63, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, no rear lights and driving with an unsecured load.
