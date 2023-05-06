Correction
Local. In a photo of the Blessing of the Bikes published in Friday’s edition, the Rev. Aaron Kriss, senior parochial vicar of Holy Spirit Parish, blesses motorcycles with holy water. He was misidentified in the picture.
Local. Jim Barge, who died in a traffic accident early Thursday morning in Butler County, had worked as a pressman. His title was incorrect in Friday’s edition.
Birth
•To Jonathan and Diana Clark, of Volant, a daughter on May 3, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•David Scott Kent, 29, of Butler, charged by state police with use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Casey Lee Steele, 31, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with DUI, drug possession, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Matthew Fredrick Jones, 46, of New Castle, charged by Union police with retail theft and conspiracy to commit retail theft.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Robert Jason Stafford, 49, no address, charged by Shenango police with trespass and violating the Fire Prevention Code.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.