Correction
Local. A Thursday “Laurel cheerleading coach resigns” on Page A1 incorrectly listed the years Laurel won WPIAL cheerleading championships. The team won titles in 2020 and 2022 and was runner-up in 2015 and 2016.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Matthew William Miller, 28, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Michael J. Wojnarowski, 59, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct and disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Anthony Venneri, 30, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes injury to designated individuals, simple assault, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.