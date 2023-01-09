Correction
•Local. Shenango Township supervisors last week changed the name of Shenango Park Drive, which is located off Old Pittsburgh Road, to Primrose Place. The location of the road was incorrect in Saturday’s edition.
•Accident. Patricia A, Ahmer, 59, of Struthers, Ohio, was southbound on South Stateline Road in North Beaver Township sometime before 11:32 p.m. Dec. 17 when she lost control of her 2004 Lincoln Town Car on the icy roadway and struck a utility pole. Police said Ahmer suffered a minor injury and had been transported to a Mercy St. Elizabeth Hospital Boardman before they arrived on the scene. The car sustained moderate front-end damage and was towed from the scene. Also responding were the departments from Wampum and North Beaver Township, Noga Ambulance and Del’s Towing.
•Accident. Police found a 2018 Jeep Cherokee near the bottom of a hill off the 2700 block of Harlansburg Road, Scott Township, at 1:16 a.m. Dec. 16. The vehicle had failed to negotiate a curve and went off the road, through a ditch and down a hill, striking several shrubs and trees. Police learned that a man had arrived and the scene and taken the operator away before their arrival, but that through investigation they identified the driver of the Jeep as Mylinda A. McDanel, 27, of New Castle, who had sustained minor injury. Harlansburg Road was closed while the car was removed from the scene. Noga EMS, the Scott and Hickory Township fire departments, McDanel’s Towing and Jacob’s Towing also responded.
