Police
UNION TOWNSHIP
•Accident. Police reported that Josh Bintrim, no age or address given, was crossing Route 224 in a wheelchair at angle without the right-of-way around 11 a.m. Feb. 6 when he was hit by a pickup truck driven by Janice Haagensen, no age or address given. Haagensen was turning left onto the highway from Dworman Lane when the accident occurred. Bintrim was taken by ambulance to a hospital with an ankle injury, police said.
STATE
•Accident. A car driven by Ethan M.Herteneky, 20, of Ambridge, tried to negotiate a curve on Old Pittsburgh Road in Wayne Township around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday when it went off the road at high speed and crashed, police said. Herteneky was not injured. His car was towed.
•Theft. Police said an ATV that had been reported stolen on Jan. 26 in Shenango Township was found in a driveway off Princeton Station Road around 11 a.m. Wednesday. The vehicle is a 2021 Suzuki King Quad. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the police at (724) 598-2211, and reference incident number PA23-200175.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Darlene Louise Lawson, 61, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking.
•Anthony Wayne Jackson Sr., 61, of New Castle, stalking and terroristic threats.
•Johnathan Thomas Jackson, 43, of New Castle, loitering and prowling at night time.
•Harrell Heath Harvin, 49, of Searcy, Arizona, DUI.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Shaun William Riley, 32, of West Pittsburg, charged by Ellwood City police with theft by deception.
