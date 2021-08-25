District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Ronald Lagana Jr., 40, of Ellwood City, charged by New Castle’s code enforcement department with failure to cut weeds/grass.
New Castle police charged the following:
•David E. Owens, of New Castle, accident involving death or personal injury and accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property.
•Angela Kirkland, 52, of New Castle, defiant trespass.
•Geri Frances Trimble, 59, of Wampum, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Alexis Anne Jersey, 30, of Pittsburgh, escape.
•Brandy Lee Robertson, 33, of New Castle, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
•Michael Anthony Helmeci, 28, of Edinburg, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving an unregistered vehicle and no rear lights.
•Lisa Marie Cossentino, 29, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount for personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Jaylon C. Lane, 22, of New Castle, firearms not to be carried without a license-no criminal violation, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and improper sunscreening.
•Criag Antonio Morrow, 38, of New Castle, harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Shane Michael Page, 32, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with two counts of possession of firearm prohibited and one count of receiving stolen property.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Robert Allen Austin Jr., 45, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Robert Carl Hairhoger, 33, of Wampum, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of reckless driving and careless driving.
•James Christopher Johnson, 35, of Youngstown, Ohio, two counts of retail theft and one count of defiant trespass.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Breanna C. Tatum, 21, of Sulphur, OK, charged by Shenango Township police with conspiracy-bad checks.
•Ethan D. Houk, 18, of New Castle, charged by state police with driving under the influence and disregarding traffic lane.
