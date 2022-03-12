District judge
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Mahoning Township police charged the following:
•Chloe B. Turney, 19, of Edinburg, nuisance house.
•Seth Mikkel Heaney, 20, of Edinburg, nuisance house.
Snow this morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 23F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 11F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: March 12, 2022 @ 7:18 am
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.