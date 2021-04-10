Births
To Jordan L. and Jenna L. Flaim of New Castle, a son on April 7, 2021, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Criminal mischief. A woman reported that a male driving a gray SUV threw an egg at her car while it was traveling on Old Route 18 in Wampum Borough around 5 p.m. Monday, causing damage.
•Theft. A trailer was reported stolen from the driveway of a house on McClain Road in North Beaver Township during the night Saturday.
•Burglary. A metal cutting saw and other miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a commercial building on Eicholtz Lane in Perry Township between March 31 and April 1.
•Theft. Police said a man was seen trying to steal items from a vehicle parked at a house on Portersville Road in Perry Township around 2 a.m. Tuesday. The homeowner saw the person and scared him off, police said.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•John E. Williams, 77, of New Castle, depositing trash on street.
•Marcus N. Respress, 50, of New Castle, possession of firearm prohibited and manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
•William Napier Jr. 25, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Jake M. Franken, 39, of Canton, Ohio, charged by Moraine State Park with violation of rules and regulations on commonwealth property.
State police charged the following:
•Jamie E. Reese, 51, of Wampum, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of failure to keep right, careless driving, operating vehicle without required insurance and failure to carry registration.
•Ryan Anthony Hayes, 24, of Sharon, theft by deception, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Kevin J. Gilmore, 46, of New Castle, driving under the influence, display plate card in improper vehicle, driving an unregistered vehicle, operating vehicle without required insurance, operating vehicle without valid inspection, driving with license suspended and careless driving.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Shane Robert Capezio, 18, of Slippery Rock, charged by state police with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of harassment.
