Local. State Sen. Michele Brooks, R-Crawford/Mercer/Erie/Warren, was on personal leave from Tuesday’s session of the Pennsylvania Senate and was unable to cast a vote on her proposed resolution, Senate Resolution 352. This information was incorrect in Thursday’s edition.
