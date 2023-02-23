District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Glenn Alan Flory, 55, of New Castle, criminal trespass.
•Gail Nicole Byard, 35, of New Castle, resisting arrest, defiant trespass and disorderly conduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Amanda Lee Pierce, 34, of New Castle, possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Aaron M. Sofelkanich III, 33, of Ellwood City, resisting arrest.
•Amanda Lee Crowl, 38, of Ellwood City, DUI, possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Clarissa Louise Oravitz, 52, of New Castle, charged by state police with DUI.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Gregory Bernard Fields, 49, of New Castle, possession of firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.
•Larry Eugene Black, 58, of New Castle, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
