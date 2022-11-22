Correction
•Local. USA National Miss Pennsylvania Kelly Grace Green participated in the Hometown Holiday Parade in New Castle on Saturday. Green was incorrectly identified in Monday’s paper.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Terrence R. Mayberry, 54, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Salustio Diaz, 28, of New Castle, false identification to a law enforcement officer.
•Adam Michael Vastano, 27, of Wampum, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, harassment, disorderly conduct and defiant trespass.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Ryan Joseph Kudiac, 23, of Koppel, charged by Shenango Township police with DUI.
•Patrick Hicks, 45, of New Castle, charged by Pennsylvania State Police with theft by unlawful taking, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.
